Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday accused Israel of trying to provoke a war by planning attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing (President Donald) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Zarif wrote. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)

