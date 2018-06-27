Japan's Suga says analysing impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan is closely analysing the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran and will continue to talk with Washington and relevant nations so that Japanese firms will not be adversely affected, the top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan and the U.S. were in talks about the sanctions on Iran but declined to reveal details.

He said Tokyo was also in contact with Iran.

The United States has told countries to cut all imports of Iranian oil from November and is unlikely to offer any exemptions, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on allies to cut off funding to Iran.