Energy
May 14, 2019 / 3:39 PM / in 2 days

No increased threat from Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria-British general

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - There has been no increase in the threat from Iran-backed militia against U.S.-led coalition forces battling remnants of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, a senior British officer in the coalition told a Pentagon news briefing on Tuesday.

British Major General Chris Ghika, the coalition’s deputy commander for strategy and information, said his remarks did not represent a divergence from increasingly heated warnings coming from Washington, where officials see a growing threat from Iran.

“No, there has been no increased threat from Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria. We are aware of their presence clearly and we monitor them along with a whole range of others because that is the environment we are in,” Ghika said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below