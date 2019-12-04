Indications Iranian "aggression" could occur- Pentagon official

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday that there were indication that Iran could potentially carry out aggressive actions in the future, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States.

John Rood, the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, told reporters that the United States was concerned about potential Iranian behavior but did not provide details about what information he was basing that concern on or any timeline.

Tensions in the Gulf have risen since attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and a major assault on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. Washington has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks on global energy infrastructure. (Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)