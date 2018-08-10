FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during naval drills last week -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Iran test-fired a short-range anti-ship missile in the Strait of Hormuz during naval drills last week that Washington believes were aimed at sending a message to Washington as it reimposes sanctions on Tehran, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, however, did not suggest that such a missile test was unusual during naval exercises or that it was carried out unsafely, noting it occurred in what could be described as Iranian territorial waters in the Strait. (Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Tom Brown)

