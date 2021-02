Biden should make releases of Iranian-Americans precondition of deals with Iran - family

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The family of an Iranian-American father and son on Monday called on the Biden administration to make their releases a precondition of any deals it makes with Iran.

The father, 84-year-old Baquer Namazi, has been banned from leaving Iran even though he was freed from prison on medical furlough in 2018 and his sentence was commuted in 2020 to time served, his son, Babak Namazi told an online news conference.

Baquer Namazi is ailing and should be allowed to leave Iran for urgent medical treatment, Babak Namazi said, adding that his brother, Simak, remains jailed in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.