U.S. gives Iran a choice: Negotiate or manage economic collapse

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy is giving Iran a choice between negotiating with the United States or managing the economic collapse caused by U.S. sanctions, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Wednesday.

“Because of our pressure, Iran’s leaders are facing a decision: Either negotiate with us or manage economic collapse,” Hook told reporters during a conference call. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)