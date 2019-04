WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that he believed global oil markets would be able to handle an expected U.S. decision to force buyers of Iranian oil to either end imports or face sanctions, despite Monday’s surge in oil prices.

“I think that the global oil markets are poised to be able to deal with this,” Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Makini Brice)