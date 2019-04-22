Secretary of state says no grace period after May 1 end to Iran oil waivers

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States is not extending any waivers exempting importers of Iranian oil from U.S. sanctions and there will be no grace period for those economies to comply.

“We’re going to zero. We’re going to zero across the board,” Pompeo told reporters after the White House announced the end to waivers in order to pressure Iran over its nuclear program. “There are no (oil) waivers that extend beyond that period, full stop.” (Reporting by Lesley Wrought and Makini Brice Writing by Doina Chiacu Editing by Bill Trott)