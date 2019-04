GENEVA, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions against Iran’s oil industry will damage the stability of global oil markets, a senior Iranian official was quoted as saying on Monday.

“These sanctions are an example of America’s bullying reaction in trying to change the balance of power in the world,” Amir Hossein Zamaninia, a deputy oil minister, said in a report carried by the Iranian oil ministry’s news website SHANA.