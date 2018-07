BEIRUT, July 24 (Reuters) - Iran will respond with equal countermeasures if the United States tries to block its oil exports, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

“If America wants to take a serious step in this direction it will definitely be met with a reaction and equal countermeasures from Iran,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted as saying on state media. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Andrew Heavens)