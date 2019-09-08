U.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil, no waivers will be restored - official

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to impose sanctions on whoever purchases Iran’s oil or conducts business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and no oil waivers will be re-issued, a U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday.

“We will continue to put pressure on Iran and as President (Trump) said there will be no waivers of any kind for Iran’s oil,” said Sigal Mandelker, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; editing by David Evans)