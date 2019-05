DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived on Sunday in Oman and discussed “regional developments” with Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

Bin Alawi said earlier this week that his country is trying “with other parties” to calm tensions between the United States and Iran. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)