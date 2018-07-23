FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo compares Iran's leaders to "mafia"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Iran “is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” citing what he described as vast wealth and corruption among the country’s leaders.

Speaking to a California audience composed mostly of Iranian-Americans, Pompeo said that while the Iranian people must determine the country’s direction, Washington “will support the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people.”

He added that the U.S. government was launching a 24/7 Farsi-language channel on TV, radio, digital and social media formats to reach Iranians in Iran and around the globe, he said. (Reporting by Warren Strobel in Washington and Dana Feldman in Simi Valley, Calif.; Editing by Peter Cooney)

