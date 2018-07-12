FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S.'s Pompeo urges allies to cut off funding to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on American allies to help impose economic pressure on Iran, and accused Tehran of continuing to sell weapons in the Middle East despite United Nations resolutions.

“We must cut off all funding the regime uses to fund terrorism & proxy wars,” Pompeo said in a Twitter post ahead of his scheduled meeting with European Union’s foreign affairs and security policy representative Federica Mogherini in Brussels. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Brussels; writing by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

