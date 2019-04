LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warned the U.S. Navy to keep its warships at a distance from Revolutionary Guards speed boats in Gulf waters, a day after the United States designated the Guards as a terrorist organisation.

“Mr Trump, tell your warships not to pass near the Revolutionary Guards boats,” ISNA news agency reported a tweet from Mohsen Rezaei as saying. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)