Iranian president accuses U.S. of savagery after new sanctions

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Saturday of “savagery” after Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran, and said Iranians should direct their anger at the White House.

“The Americans have inflicted tens of millions of dollars of damage on Iran,” Rouhani said in televised remarks, his voice shaking with anger. “We haven’t such an extent of savagery ... The address for Iranian people’s curses and hatred is the White House.” (Reporting by Shahrzad Faramarzi, Editing by Timothy Heritage)