April 9, 2019

Rouhani defends Iran's Guards after U.S. designation as terrorist group

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as protectors of the Islamic republic a day after the United States labeled the group as a foreign terrorist organisation.

“The Guards have sacrificed their lives to protect our people, our (1979 Islamic) revolution ... today America that holds a grudge against the Guards, blacklists the Guards,” Rouhani said in a live speech broadcast live on state TV. U.S. President Donald Trump designated Iran’s Guards a foreign terrorist organisation on Monday — an unprecedented step that will raise tensions in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

