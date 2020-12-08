U.S. blacklists Iranian individual, university under terrorism authority

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States imposed terrorism-related sanctions on Hasan Irlu, Iran’s envoy in Yemen, Iran’s Al-Mustafa International University and an Iran-based Pakistani citizen Yousef Ali Muraj, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

In a statement confirming an earlier Reuters report, the Treasury described Irlu as an official of Iran’s elite Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, and the university as a platform for Quds Force operations and recruitment abroad. It said Muraj supported Quds Force efforts to carry out operations in the Middle East and United States.