U.S. envoy for Iran warns EU banks, firms against non-dollar Iran trade

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European banks and firms who engage in a special European Union initiative to protect trade with Iran will be at risk from newly reimposed U.S. sanctions, U.S. Special Representative Brian Hook warned on Thursday.

“European banks and European companies know that we will vigorously enforce sanctions against this brutal and violent regime,” Hook said in a telephone briefing.

“Any major European company will always choose the American market over the Iranian market.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)