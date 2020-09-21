Factbox: U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran after U.N. standoff over arms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iran’s nuclear, missile and conventional arms programs, to support its assertion that all U.N. sanctions against Tehran are now resumed.

The impetus behind the U.S. action is the impending expiry of a U.N. arms embargo on Iran and a desire to warn foreign actors - U.S. entities are already barred from such trade - that if they buy or sell arms to Iran they will face U.S. sanctions.

The Trump administration announced the following measures:

TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new executive order targeting Iran-related conventional arms transfers, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, adding that the new tool will help Washington hold accountable those who seek to evade the U.N. arms embargo on Iran.

ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS ON CONVENTIONAL ARMS-RELATED ACTIVITIES

- Sanctions added on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Pompeo said, accusing officials in Tehran of working with the Venezuelan government to “flout the UN arms embargo.” The Trump administration has previously imposed sanctions on Maduro, Venezuela’s socialist leader, a rare action against a foreign head of state, accusing him of undermining democracy in the South American country.

- Sanctions added on Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

- Sanctions added on Iran’s Defense Industries Organization (DIO) and its director.

SANCTIONS RELATED TO IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

- Sanctions imposed on Mohammad Ghannadi Maragheh, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran’s (AEOI) Deputy Head of Nuclear Planning and Strategic Supervision, and Javad Karimi Sabet, AEOI’s Deputy Head and the head of its Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute (NSTRI).

The Treasury said the U.N. sanctions on the two lifted in 2016 were reimposed under U.N. sanctions that the United States says returned Saturday.

- Sanctions were also imposed on AEOI’s deputy director, its spokesman and other officials.

- Sanctions added on Advanced Technologies Company of Iran (IATC).

- Sanctions added on Mesbah Energy Company.

- Sanctions added on Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute (NSTRI).

- The Commerce Department said in a statement it is adding five Iranian scientists to its Entity List for “enabling or assisting Iran’s nuclear development program.”

SANCTIONS RELATED TO IRAN’S BALLISTIC MISSILE PROGRAM

- Sanctions imposed on Mammut Industrial Group and its subsidiary, Mammut Diesel, over accusations they are “key producers and suppliers of military-grade, dual-use goods for Iran’s missile programs,” as well as on two shareholders of Mammut Industries, its CEO and the managing director of Mammut Diesel.

- Sanctions imposed on an official of Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization.

- Sanctions imposed on an official of Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG), Iran’s primary developer of liquid propelled missiles.