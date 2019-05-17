U.S. takes alleged sanctions breaches seriously, will take action if needed - U.S. official

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The United States takes all alleged sanctions violations seriously and will take action as appropriate, a State Department spokesman said on Friday, responding to a question about a tanker unloading Iranian fuel oil at a Chinese port.

Reuters on Thursday reported that a tanker carrying Iranian fuel oil had unloaded the cargo into storage tanks near the Chinese city of Zhoushan.

“We are committed to enforcing our sanctions, especially those related to Iran’s oil and petrochemicals sectors,” the spokesman said but declined to comment on the specific report. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Jonathan Oatis)