SWIFT says suspending some Iranian banks' access to messaging system

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service said on Monday it is suspending some unspecified Iranian banks’ access to its messaging system in the interest of the stability and integrity of the global financial system.

In its brief statement, SWIFT made no mention of U.S. sanctions coming back into effect on some Iranian financial institutions on Monday as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s effort to force Iran to curtail its nuclear, missile and regional activities. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)