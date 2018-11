ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey has been told it will receive a waiver on U.S. sanctions against Iran, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told reporters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States expected to issue eight exemptions to countries importing Iranian oil. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Writing by Sarah Dadouch Editing by Dominic Evans)