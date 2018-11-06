Energy
Turkish foreign minister says dangerous to isolate Iran- Anadolu

ANKARA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey foreign minister criticised on Tuesday the United States’ renewal of sanctions on Iran’s oil and shipping industries, saying it was dangerous to isolate Iran and unfair to punish its people, Anadolu news agency reported.

Mevlut Cavusoglu’s comments to reporters in Japan came a day after the United States reimposed sanctions, abandoning a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, while temporarily allowing top customers including Turkey to keep buying crude from the Islamic Republic. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Writing by Sarah Dadouch Editing by Dominic Evans)

