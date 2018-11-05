U.S. grants temporary Iran oil waivers to eight countries including China-Pompeo

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The United States has granted exemptions to eight countries allowing them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, as Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran’s banking, energy and shipping industries.

Some of the eight countries - China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea - include OPEC member Iran’s top customers.

Pompeo said more than 20 countries have already cut their oil imports from Iran, reducing purchases by more than 1 million barrels per day.