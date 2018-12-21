U.S. grants waiver allowing Iraq to buy Iranian electricity

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has granted a 90 day waiver to Iraq to continue paying for electricity imports from Iran, a department spokesperson said on Friday.

The Trump administration reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy exports in November over its nuclear program and meddling in the Middle East, but has granted waivers to several buyers to meet consumer energy needs. The State Department is working with Iraq to end its dependence on Iranian natural gas, and increase its energy independence, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Timothy Gardner Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)