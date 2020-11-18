U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation -website

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed Iran-related sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website, in Washington’s latest action to increase pressure on Tehran.

The sanctions targeted the Islamic Revolution Mostazafan Foundation, a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as the Iranian minister of intelligence and dozens of other entities and individuals, according to the department’s website. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Susan Heavey)