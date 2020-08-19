U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on UAE-based companies, individual

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two UAE-based companies, accusing them of providing support to U.S.-blacklisted Mahan Air.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said it blacklisted UAE-based Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC for providing key parts and logistics services for Iranian airline Mahan Air.

It also imposed sanctions on Amin Mahdavi, an Iranian national based in the United Arab Emirates, for owning or controlling Parthia Cargo, it said. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Tim Ahmann)