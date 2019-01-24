U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four organizations it said were tied to either Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force or blacklisted Iranian airline Mahan Air.

In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had sanctioned the Fatemiyoun Division, Armenia-based Flight Travel LLC, Iran-based Qeshm Fars Air and the Zaynabiyoun Brigade. It also blacklisted two aircraft. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)