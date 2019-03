WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury issued Iran-related sanctions on Tuesday targeting 25 individuals and businesses based in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to the department’s website.

The targeted institutions include banks and other financial institutions, including Ansar Bank, Atlas Exchange, Iranian Atlas Company. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by)