WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it was sanctioning a network of individuals and companies saying they had counterfeited Yemeni bank notes potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Iran Revolutionary Guard’s Qods Force.

The network circumvented European export restrictions in order to provide the counterfeiting supplies and equipment, according to a Treasury statement. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)