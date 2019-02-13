U.S. charges former Air Force officer for spying for Iran

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday indicted a former U.S. Air Force officer Monica Witt for aiding Iran in what Washington characterized as a cyber-spying operation targeting U.S. intelligence officers.

As part of its action, the United States sanctioned two Iran-based firms - New Horizon Organization and Net Peygard Samavat Company - and several individuals associated with the two groups.

The U.S. Treasury said Net Peygard targeted current and former U.S. government and military personnel with a malicious cyber campaign, and it said New Horizon had organized international conferences supporting efforts by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force to recruit and collect intelligence from foreign attendees. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Makini Brice and Andy Sullivan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)