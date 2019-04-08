Energy
April 8, 2019 / 4:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says U.S. blacklisting of Guards to endanger peace, stability - TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday that the designation by the United States of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation could endanger peace and stability in the Middle East and globally, state TV reported.

“This unwise and illegal measure is a major threat to regional and international stability and peace ... Iran labels the American regime as a supporter of terrorism,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

