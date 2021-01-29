Biden priority is dealing with Iran's growing fissile material stockpile - Sullivan

Jake Sullivan, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be his national security adviser, speaks as President-elect Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A critical early priority for the Biden administration is to deal with an escalating crisis with Iran as Tehran gets closer to having enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

“From our perspective, a critical early priority has to be to deal with what is an escalating nuclear crisis as they (Iran) move closer and closer to having enough fissile material for a weapon,” Sullivan told an online program sponsored by the U.S. Institute of Peace.