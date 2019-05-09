Basic Materials
Pompeo warns Iran against attacking U.S. interests

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that threats from Iran had escalated in recent weeks and he warned Tehran that any attacks on U.S. interests would prompt a quick response from Washington.

“The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against U.S. interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive U.S. response,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

