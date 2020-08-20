E3 say cannot support U.S. move to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom, France and Germany on Thursday said they cannot support the U.S. move to restore United Nations sanctions on Iran, saying the action is incompatible with efforts to support the Iran nuclear deal.

“In order to preserve the agreement, we urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with its nuclear commitments and return to full compliance without delay,” the three nations said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)