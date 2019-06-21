UN chief Guterres calls for "nerves of steel" in the Gulf

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, commenting on Friday on the situation in the Gulf, said “I have only one strong recommendation: nerves of steel”, U.N. spokeswoman in Geneva Alessandra Vellucci said.

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump warning that a U.S. attack on Iran was imminent but saying he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues. The New York Times said Trump had ordered air strikes but then called them off. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)