Trump says directing Pompeo to notify U.N. of intent to 'snapback' Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is directing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all previously suspended U.N. sanctions on Iran.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Pompeo will likely travel to New York on Thursday to seek a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran and meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, diplomats and a U.N. official said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Sandra Maler)