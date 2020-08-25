Energy
August 25, 2020

U.N. council president says no further action on U.S. sanctions move on Iran

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The president of the United Nations Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was “not in the position to take further action” on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body.

Thirteen council members expressed their opposition on Friday, arguing that Washington’s move is void given it is using a process agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that it quit two years ago.

Indonesia’s U.N. Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, council president for August, was responding to a question from Russia and China on the issue during the council meeting on the Middle East.

