WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is not closing the door to potential nuclear talks with Iran by sanctioning Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who it does not consider a significant decision maker, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on Zarif for being the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme Leader around the world. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tom Brown)