U.S. aims to reduce Iran's oil revenue to zero -State Department official

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. pressure campaign on Iran aims to reduce Tehran’s oil revenue to zero in an effort to force the Iranian leadership to change its behavior in the region, a senior U.S. State Department policy adviser said on Monday.

Brian Hook, the State Department’s director of policy planning, told a media briefing that the U.S. goal was to get as many countries as possible down to zero Iranian oil imports.

“Our goal is to increase pressure on the Iranian regime by reducing to zero its revenue on crude oil sales,” Hook said. “We are working to minimize disruptions to the global market but we are confident there is sufficient global spare oil capacity.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)