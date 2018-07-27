FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US not pursuing regime change, collapse in Iran - Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States has not instituted a policy of regime change or collapse in Iran, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday, telling reporters that the goal was still to change Iran’s behavior in the Middle East.

Asked whether the Trump administration had created a regime change or collapse policy, Mattis said: “There’s none that’s been instituted.”

“We need them to change their behavior on a number of threats that they can pose with their military, with their secret services, with their surrogates and with their proxies,” he added. (Reporting by Phil Stewart)

