U.S. to end sanctions waiver related to Iran's Fordow nuclear site -Pompeo

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States is terminating the sanctions wavier related to Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant, adding that it is closely monitoring ongoing protests in Iran and is deeply concerned by reports of several fatalities.

“The right amount of uranium enrichment for the world’s largest state sponsor of terror is zero...There is no legitimate reason for Iran to resume enrichment at this previously clandestine site,” Pompeo said at a press briefing about the Fordow site, where the U.N. atomic watchdog says the country has been enriching uranium.

He added the waiver will be ended Dec. 15.