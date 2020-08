WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to sign an agreement with U.S. oil company Chevron Corp on Wednesday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said but provided no details.

“Regarding the signing of a memorandum of understanding or an agreement with Chevron, I believe that it will be signed today, yes,” Hussein told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)