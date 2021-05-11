U.S. trade rep, Ireland's Varadkar discuss subsidies, global tax reform

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee during a hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in trade talks on Tuesday discussed Chinese subsidies for steel and aluminum and the need to quickly resolve the ongoing dispute over large civilian aircraft subsidies, Tai’s office said in a statement.

Tai also reiterated the Biden administration’s support for maintaining the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement on peace in Northern Ireland, and the two officials also discussed the need to conclude Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) negotiations on global corporate tax reform, the statement said.