Russia: Golan Heights status change would violate UN decisions -RIA

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that a change in the status of the Golan Heights would be a direct violation of United Nations decisions, RIA news agency said in a report citing ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She was commenting on a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Thursday it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights that Israel seized from Syria in 1967. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Darren Schuettler)