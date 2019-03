MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for Washington to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights was irresponsible, RIA news agency reported, quoting ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Trump tweeted on Thursday it was time to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory that Israel seized from Syria in 1967. (Reporting by Christian Lowe Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Peter Graff)