March 5, 2018 / 8:40 PM / in 20 hours

Security clearance downgrade did not affect Kushner's Mideast role -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The White House said the downgrade in the security clearance of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s aide and son-in-law, did not affect Kushner’s role in Monday’s meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“None at all that I am aware of,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said when asked at a news briefing what effect the security clearance downgrade had on Kushner’s position in the meeting. “His role wasn’t impacted today,” she added. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

