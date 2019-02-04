Judge tosses antique dealers' lawsuit challenging N.Y. ivory sale ban

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit against the New York Department of Environmental Conservation by two national antique dealers’ trade groups challenging a 2014 law making it a felony to trade ivory in the state.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield on Friday said the Art and Antique Dealers League of America and the National Art and Antique Dealers Association of America did not have standing to sue because they did not show how they or their members were injured by the law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DSfSzI